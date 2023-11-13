Leonard Fournette hints at playing in Week 10 vs. Broncos on MNF

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football this evening and running back Leonard Fournette may be making his debut for the team this evening. The veteran signed to the Bills practice squad a few weeks ago, but just sent out a tweet possibly indicating that he will be activated for tonight’s game.

My time coming #Billsmafia — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 13, 2023

Fournette last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, the final year of his three-year stint with the organization where he played a major part of the team’s run to Super Bowl 55. He would be cut in the offseason and remained a free agent until the Bills signed him to their practice squad following Week 8. He wasn’t elevated for Week 9, but that could change for tonight’s game.

Fantasy football impact on James Cook, Latavius Murray

Even if Fournette is activated for tonight’s game, I wouldn’t bet on it having much affect on Cook and Murray’s contributions for tonight as long as Murray is active. The two have been the primary options out of the backfield this season and that most likely won’t change this evening. “Playoff Lenny” will most likely be brought in for just a few handoffs to give the other two a breather.

If Murray is inactive, we could see more of Fournette, and his ability as a receiver could get him onto the field more than Murray has. Last season Fournette caught 73 passes for 523 yards and 3 touchdowns. Add in his pass blocking prowess and he could work his way into a significant role down the stretch.