Derek Carr has chance to play in Week 12 vs. Falcons following bye

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr remains in concussion protocol ahead of his team’s Week 11 bye, but his shoulder injury from Week 10 looks fine. Carr left the Saints’ game against the Vikings on a cart after a hard hit in the third quarter.

Dennis Allen said Derek Carr is in the concussion protocol and his right shoulder checked out fine. He said Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Mike Thomas (knee) had "fairly significant" injuries without going into specifics. He added that neither was of the season-ending variety. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Luckily for the Saints, they have a bye in Week 11, and won’t play until the Sunday after Thanksgiving, at which point they will face the Atlanta Falcons. Jameis Winston will fill in for Carr if he remains in concussion protocol in two weeks, but if Carr is healthy and cleared, we can expect to see him return to the field.

However, WR Michael Thomas suffered a significant injury, so the team may be missing a starting receiver. We can expect to see Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed continue to carry the majority of the workload in the passing game, no matter who is starting at QB.