Matthew Stafford set to return from thumb injury in Week 11 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he expects starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to return from his thumb injury for this Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford has been dealing with a sprained UCL in his thumb since their Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and ultimately sat out of their loss to the Green Bay Packers the following week. He had extra time to heal with the team on their bye last week and with him being able to throw during individual drills on Monday, he should be good to go for the NFC West showdown.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Stafford’s return is fantastic news for the entire Rams offense as they have their veteran leader back under center. Stafford himself was putting up decent fantasy numbers and was the 15th ranked fantasy QB prior to the injury. However, this does boost the fantasy potential of both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, who combined for just five receptions with Brett Rypien starting against the Packers a few weeks back.