Justin Fields practicing, still questionable ahead of Week 11 vs. Lions

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been out since October 15, when he injured the thumb on his throwing hand against the Minnesota Vikings. Backup Tyson Bagent has been playing in his place ever since, and the Bears have gone 2-2 with Bagent starting. However, Fields was seen practicing throws at practice on Monday ahead of the Bears’ Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Could he return this week?

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

The Bears have yet to confirm a timeline for Fields. The videos that are circulating of him practicing passes are a good sign for his return, but with the season essentially a wash at this point, the Bears may choose to sit him for an extra week just to ensure that he is fully healed.

If Fields returns, Darnell Mooney may see a decrease in fantasy earnings, and DJ Moore could see an uptick. Moore was averaging more yards per game before the Fields injury, and Mooney saw an increase in YPG after Bagent started.