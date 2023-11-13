Tee Higgins unlikely to return ahead of Week 11 vs. Ravens on TNF

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is unlikely to return in time for the Bengals’ Week 11 Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury and sat out of the Bengals’ Week 10 loss, as well.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

Last week, we saw Trenton Irwin and Tyler Boyd benefit from Higgins’ absence. Irwin saw his playing time increase, and Boyd’s target share went up. Irwin finished with two receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown, and Boyd had eight receptions for 117 yards — and that heartbreaking dropped TD that could have sealed the game.

Ja’Marr Chase was questionable last week, but still led the team in receiving yards. He should be good to go this week. Chase and Boyd will likely be the biggest fantasy earners this week. The Bengals have also been working their tight end room in frequently, so keep an eye on Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson along with Irv Smith Jr.