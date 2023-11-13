De’Von Achane returns to practice from IR ahead of Week 11 vs. Raiders

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has returned to practice ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Achane has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since October 11. He could potentially return as soon as this upcoming Sunday.

The Dolphins “erred on the side of caution” with star RB De'Von Achane, but the rookie was back at practice Monday and could return from injured reserve as soon as Sunday’s game against the Raiders https://t.co/duX6TrXpxp — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 13, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

If Achane returns, the Dolphins run game will get an immediate boost. In the four games he played before going on IR this season, he averaged 12.1 yards per rush attempt and scored seven touchdowns. Raheem Mostert has been shouldering the majority of the backfield load since Achane’s injury, and while we can expect them to continue to split snaps as Achane returns, it would not be a surprise to see Mostert’s snap count and carries decrease this week.

Achane may be limited in his first game back as they test out his knee, but even if he is, backup RB Jeff Wilson, Jr. will likely see little to no action this week.