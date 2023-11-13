 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

De’Von Achane returns to practice from IR ahead of Week 11 vs. Raiders

We break down the news that Achane is off IR. What it means for Week 11 and beyond.

By Grace McDermott
New York Giants v Miami Dolphins Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has returned to practice ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Achane has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since October 11. He could potentially return as soon as this upcoming Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 11

If Achane returns, the Dolphins run game will get an immediate boost. In the four games he played before going on IR this season, he averaged 12.1 yards per rush attempt and scored seven touchdowns. Raheem Mostert has been shouldering the majority of the backfield load since Achane’s injury, and while we can expect them to continue to split snaps as Achane returns, it would not be a surprise to see Mostert’s snap count and carries decrease this week.

Achane may be limited in his first game back as they test out his knee, but even if he is, backup RB Jeff Wilson, Jr. will likely see little to no action this week.

