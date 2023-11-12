Report: Vikings WR K.J. Osborn ruled out for Week 10 vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings WR K.J. Osborn has been ruled out for Week 10 vs. the New Orleans Saints, per The Athletic. Osborn went through practice in full on Friday but the team has decided to play it safe and hold Osborn out vs. New Orleans. Osborn sustained concussion in Week 9 vs. the Falcons and was unable to return to the game. Osborn isn’t play this week despite clearing NFL concussion protocol, which is surprising in a few ways. Let’s break down the fantasy football impact.

KJ Osborn injury: Fantasy football impact

The Vikings also have TE T.J. Hockenson listed as questionable for Week 10 but he’s expected to be active, per reports. In that case, Hock and WR Jordan Addison will be the primary receivers for QB Joshua Dobbs, who didn’t start last week after being acquired from the Cardinals before the deadline. Dobbs entered the game for rookie Jaren Hall and led Minnesota to a win over Atlanta. Dobbs is starting this week vs. the Saints.

Brandon Powell and Trishton Jackson are the two receivers to consider with Osborn out. Both receivers got three targets last week but played a decent amount of the offensive snaps after Osborn left. Powell makes more sense in season-long, but both are intriguing punt plays in DFS tournaments. It’s tough to tell with a totally new QB. Dobbs hasn’t had much time to work up chemistry with either depth receiver. So Addison and Hockenson should see most of the targets in the passing game.