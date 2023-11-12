James Conner ACTIVE for Week 10 vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 of the NFL season. The big story of the week is that starting quarterback Kyler Murray will be back under center for the first time this season. Not to be overlooked, though, running back James Conner has been activated off injured reserve and will also play on Sunday.

Conner has played in five games this season. He has 68 carries for 364 yards and two touchdowns, but those games have been with backup quarterbacks under center. The veteran running back has been a receiving threat in his career but has just eight receptions for 30 yards this season. Conner should benefit from Murray being back and could help open up the offense.

The Falcons allow the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even with the tough matchup, Conner should be able to be a worthy add to your fantasy football lineups due to his expected workload, even in his first game back.