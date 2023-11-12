Ja’Marr Chase is ACTIVE for Week 10 vs. Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is is active in their Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans. It was unknown what his availability would be throughout the week as he wasdealing with a back bruise, but it’s no surprise to see Chase give it a go. The Bengals are without Tee Higgins which means Chase should see a healthy dose of targets from Burrow. While Trenton Irwin should step into a bigger role with Higgins out and Tyler Boyd will need to step up as well.

Chase should start on your fantasy team. No matter what his health is, he has to be in your lineup if he is active. He absolutely crushed against the Cardinals in Week 5 with Higgins out, nearly going for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He likely isn’t as healthy as he was then, but as long as he’s out there, he’s going to get plenty of work.