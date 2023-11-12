Josh Downs is ACTIVE for Week 10 vs. New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is active for their Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots. He is dealing with a knee injury, but will give it a go. Adam Schefter reported that the Colts may be cautious with how much they use him. The Colts are in Germany and will face off with the New England Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Downs is having one of the best seasons for a rookie and he wasn’t even a first round pick. The second round pick has 41 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns this season. That is behind only Michael Pittman Jr.. Downs saw his involvement rise when Gardner Minshew took over as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis.

I would stay away from starting Down in your fantasy leagues. The point that Schefter makes about him potentially being limited worries me for how involved that he’ll be. The Patriots also have a good defense, so it won't be worth taking a risk here to play him. I would wait until at least next week before putting him back in your lineup.