T.J. Hockenson is ACTIVE for Week 10 vs. Saints

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. There was hope that the Vikings would have star wide receiver Justin Jefferson back for the game, but he was declared out on Saturday. The focal point now turns to the status of tight end T.J. Hockenson. He was questionable for the game with a rib injury. Minnesota released its injury report Sunday, and Hockenson is ACTIVE.

Hockenson has played in all nine games for the Vikings this season. He has brought in 60 of his 80 targets for 547 yards and three touchdowns. With Jefferson sidelined, Minnesota’s offense has relied on Hockenson’s stability, especially when replacing their starting quarterback twice over the last three weeks.

Hockenson’s workload in the offense makes him a must-start in fantasy football. That shouldn’t change in Week 10 as he looks to help Joshua Dobbs in his first game as Minnesota’s starting quarterback. New Orleans has a good defense, but that shouldn’t stop you from starting Hockenson this week.