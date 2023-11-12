Keaton Mitchell is ACTIVE for Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell is active for their Week 10 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. He was added to the injury report late in the week with a hamstring injury. It’s unknown how serious, but it can’t be too bad if he’s playing. The Ravens want him to be 100% with how valuable he is to their offense.

Mitchell had his first big game of the season in Week 9. Against the Seattle Seahawks, Mitchell had nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Those were his first carries of the season as he spent the first half of the year on the IR. The Ravens were close to adding a running back at the trade deadline, so it might’ve been a blessing in disguise that they didn't get one.

Mitchell is a great start in your flex spot if you were able to add him on the waiver wire. He is the perfect running back for a Todd Monken schemed offense. The speed that Mitchell has gives the Ravens a different run style out of their backfield. The one two punch of him and Gus Edwards is a problem for opposing defenses.