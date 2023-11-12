Gerald Everett questionable to return vs. Lions

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett is questionable to return with a back injury in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Before leaving the game, Everett did not have any receiving yards for the day.

injury update: Gerald Everett (back) is questionable to return. #DETvsLAC — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 12, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Everett’s backup at tight end is Donald Parham, Jr. Parham had just 13 receptions so far this season heading into Week 10, but has two receptions for 18 yards yards against the Lions. Everett fantasy managers may end up with a goose egg for the day, but anyone starting the Chargers’ receivers today is in bad luck. Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer, and Mike Williams have all spent time in various stages of injury during Sunday’s game.