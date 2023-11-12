T.J. Hockenson injury: What status means for Week 10

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson showed up on the injury report this week, getting a questionable designation with a rib issue ahead of a Sunday matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The good news is that Hockenson was adamant that he’d be playing this week, reminding the press that he’s played through injuries all season. He was practicing all week too, on a limited basis for all three sessions.

Minnesota hosts the Saints in the 1 p.m. ET time slot on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 10

The Vikings are 3.0-point underdogs in this one, and if Hockenson were to sit, covering that spread feels impossible, especially with Justin Jefferson likely out again this week too.

Hockenson’s backup is Josh Oliver, who has 71 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions this season. With Hockenson vacuuming up targets in that offense, there hasn’t been much for Oliver to contribute, but if Hockenson were to sit, he’d be worth a shot as a streaming option in fantasy lineups.

As it is, Hockenson is once again a TE1 this week. The Saints have given up five touchdowns to tight ends this season, and Hockenson proved to be Josh Dobbs’ favorite target in the passing game in their last game. He could be in line for a massive game on Sunday.