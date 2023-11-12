Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett cleared concussion test in Week 10 vs. Commanders

Update: Lockett has passed the league’s concussion test and should re-enter the game.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett has been cleared to return. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 12, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the NFL season. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett took a big hit from Commanders’ corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and is being checked for a concussion in the medical tent. Forbes was ejected.

Tyler Lockett took a huge shot to the helmet there (resulting in a penalty for unnecessary roughness and an ejection for Emmanuel Forbes Jr). Tried to stay in the game but the Seahawks' head athletic trainer, David Stricklin, coaxed him off the field. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 12, 2023

Lockett couldn’t hold onto the pass, and it fell incomplete. While he is sidelined, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be Geno Smith’s main pass catchers. If Lockett is cleared for a concussion, he should be able to return for the team’s next drive.

