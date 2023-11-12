Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett cleared concussion test in Week 10 vs. Commanders

Update: Lockett has passed the league’s concussion test and should re-enter the game.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett has been cleared to return.— Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) November 12, 2023
The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the NFL season. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett took a big hit from Commanders’ corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and is being checked for a concussion in the medical tent. Forbes was ejected.
Tyler Lockett took a huge shot to the helmet there (resulting in a penalty for unnecessary roughness and an ejection for Emmanuel Forbes Jr). Tried to stay in the game but the Seahawks' head athletic trainer, David Stricklin, coaxed him off the field.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 12, 2023
Lockett couldn’t hold onto the pass, and it fell incomplete. While he is sidelined, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be Geno Smith’s main pass catchers. If Lockett is cleared for a concussion, he should be able to return for the team’s next drive.
