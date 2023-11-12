 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett cleared concussion test in Week 10 vs. Commanders

Seahawks WR being evaluated for a concussion suffered in Week 10. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on as he stretches prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Update: Lockett has passed the league’s concussion test and should re-enter the game.

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the NFL season. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett took a big hit from Commanders’ corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and is being checked for a concussion in the medical tent. Forbes was ejected.

Lockett couldn’t hold onto the pass, and it fell incomplete. While he is sidelined, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be Geno Smith’s main pass catchers. If Lockett is cleared for a concussion, he should be able to return for the team’s next drive.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Network