Saints QB Derek Carr ruled OUT for rest of Week 10 vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints are facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the NFL season. Quarterback Derek Carr took a big shot in the backfield and remained down on the field. He was looked at by trainers and could walk off the field under his own power. Carr was taken into the medical tent for further evaluation and backup quarterback Jameis Winston is warming up. The Saints then ruled Carr out for the rest of the game due to a shoulder injury and concussion.

The Saints were down big when Carr got injured, so it’s unlikely they’ll be able to come back and salvage this week. New Orleans would drop to 5-5 on the season with a loss in a competitive NFC South. Winston is a capable backup QB, so the Saints could get some continuity at the QB position if Carr is sidelined at all. Winston was able to find WR Chris Olave for a TD after entering the game to give the Saints some life. Winston could even end up being a better option than Carr, which would be a big boon for Olave, who is having a down season.