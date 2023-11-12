Vikings RB Alexander Mattison ruled out with concussion in Week 10 vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison has suffered a concussion in today’s Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints and has been ruled out for the rest of the contest. He will now enter concussion protocol and will have to be cleared by both team doctors and an independent neurologist to return to action.

Mattison’s day is over after splitting the ball carrying duties with Ty Chandler throughout the afternoon. He finished the day with eight carries for 27 yards on the ground and caught just one target for six yards in the contest. Meanwhile, Chandler was able to punch in a touchdown as the team is closing in on a victory over the Saints. Even if Mattison is able to come back for next week, we may have a split running back situation in Minnesota moving forward.

The Vikings will hit the road to visit the Denver Broncos next Sunday.