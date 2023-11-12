James Conner injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

All signs are pointing toward James Conner returning to action this week. After a stint on injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals running back was back at practice this week, getting in work as a limited participant for all three sessions in the lead up to Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cardinals listed him as questionable on the official injury report, and now, we’re just waiting for them to officially activate him. They certainly need him. Backup Emari Demercado has been ruled out with a toe injury. Arizona also released Tony Jones this week, another sign that they’re likely to get Conner back in action.

The Cardinals and Falcons kickoff in the late slot at 4:05 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 10

Conner’s likely return coincides with Kyler Murray’s first game back in action this season. That’s helped to make Arizona two-point favorites, a bet I’d take based on how the Falcons have been playing lately.

For most of the season, Atlanta’s been able to control their opponent’s running game, but over their last two, they’ve given up close to 150 yards on the ground. They still haven’t surrendered a rushing touchdown to opposing running backs though.

Conner’s appeal this week is going to be his volume. He should be handling a hefty share of the work out of the backfield for Arizona, though with Murray back in the fold, the quarterback will likely take some of those rushing opportunities for himself.

If Conner were not able to play, Keaontay Ingram would be thrust into the lead role, with slightly less fantasy value that Conner.