Josh Downs injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

The Indianapolis Colts made a confusing decision on the official injury report this week. Despite not practicing at all this week, wide receiver Josh Downs got a questionable designation, turning a few heads. That leaves open the possibility of him playing on Sunday, but you probably shouldn’t count on it.

Downs hurt his knee last week against the Panthers. He left the game before the end of the first half and did not return to the field.

The Colts are playing the New England Patriots in Germany this week, as the NFL continues its serious of European games. That means it’s going to be an early kickoff in the U.S., set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 10

The Colts are 2.0-point favorites against the Patriots. I’d feel good taking Indianapolis here, and those odds would only improve if Downs can suit up for this one.

As far as fantasy football lineups go, you should probably leave Downs out of your plans this week. Even with a chance to play, it’s not a bet I would take given his practice status. Heck, maybe the Colts are just pulling the old Bill Belichick trick of listing a player as questionable to confuse the opponent.

Already the team’s leading the receiver, Michael Pittman should see a bump in targets with Downs out of action. It would only up his fantasy value, and he’s got the potential to be a top 10 wideout this week. Another name to watch is Isaiah McKenzie, who could move into the slot with Downs sidelined. He’d be a bargain play in DFS lineups, though not without risk.