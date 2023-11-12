Rhamondre Stevenson returns to field in Week 10 vs. Colts

Update: Stevenson has returned to the game and appears good to go.

Update: Stevenson has been deemed questionable to return.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (back) is questionable to return. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 12, 2023

The New England Patriots are taking on the Indianapolis Colts early on Sunday in Week 10. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a big hit and came off the field. He was checked out by trainers, and they were looking specifically at his back. He is getting stretched out on the sidelined but hasn’t come back into the game.

Rhramondre Stevenson standing on the sideline receiving medical attention. Looks like something with his lower back. Trainers are reaching up and under his shoulder pads. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 12, 2023

Stevenson had been having a good game prior to the injury. He had 76 carries on 16 carries and added nine additional yards, bringing in two of his four receptions. While Stevenson is getting checked out, backup Ezekiel Elliott should lead the Patriots backfield. He currently has 12 carries for 56 yards and two receptions for 34 yards.