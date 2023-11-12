 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rhamondre Stevenson returns to field in Week 10 vs. Colts

Patriots running back suffered an injury in Week 10. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Update: Stevenson has returned to the game and appears good to go.

Update: Stevenson has been deemed questionable to return.

The New England Patriots are taking on the Indianapolis Colts early on Sunday in Week 10. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a big hit and came off the field. He was checked out by trainers, and they were looking specifically at his back. He is getting stretched out on the sidelined but hasn’t come back into the game.

Stevenson had been having a good game prior to the injury. He had 76 carries on 16 carries and added nine additional yards, bringing in two of his four receptions. While Stevenson is getting checked out, backup Ezekiel Elliott should lead the Patriots backfield. He currently has 12 carries for 56 yards and two receptions for 34 yards.

More From DraftKings Network