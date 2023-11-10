Stefon Diggs limited in practice on Friday ahead of Week 10 vs. Broncos

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is dealing with a back injury and was a late addition to their injury report on Friday ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos this Monday night. Diggs was listed as full participant in practice on Thursday before being listed as limited participant on Friday.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/P6UGrtaW9M — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 10, 2023

The All-Pro wideout has been healthy throughout the year and is on the cusp of claiming his sixth straight 1,000-yard season. Through nine games, he has compiled 70 receptions for 834 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Diggs’ status should be monitored throughout the weekend, but him still being a limited participant in Friday’s practice is an early indicator that the injury won’t sideline him for Monday’s game. In the event that is does limit his production, the likes of Gabe Davis, Dalton Kincaid, and Khalil Shakir would be in line to get more targets.