Aaron Jones limited ahead of Week 9 vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was limited at Wednesday’s practice ahead of the Packers’ Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Jones did not practice last Wednesday but played in the Packers’ Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings. He wore a red non-contact jersey at the practice as he works through a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

If Jones is out or has a limited snap count, we can expect to continue to see backup AJ Dillon handle most of the workload in the backfield on Sunday. Despite being listed behind Jones on the depth chart, Dillon leads the team in rushing yards this season after playing in more games than Jones. Last week, Dillon finished the game with six carries for 11 yards and five receptions for 41 yards. At this point in the season, Dillon may be a better option as a fantasy starter than the ever-injured Jones.