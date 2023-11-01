Drake London not practicing ahead of Week 9 vs. Vikings

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Falcons’ Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. London is dealing with a groin injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

London is currently the team’s leader in receiving yards with 438 for the season. However, things are changing this week in Atlanta — head coach Arthur Smith announced that the Falcons would be benching starting quarterback Desmond Ridder and putting in experienced backup Taylor Heinicke.

It’s hard to say right now which receivers may see a big uptick in fantasy points with Heinicke now behind the wheel, but if London is out, we can expect to see some action from wide receivers Mack Hollins and Van Jefferson. Tight ends Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith may be worked into the passing game more, as well, and KhaDarel Hodge would likely replace London in the WR lineup.