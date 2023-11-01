Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins listed as questionable ahead of Week 9 vs. Steelers

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 9’s edition of Thursday Night Football. The Titans’ offense will look a little different as quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out. Backup QB Will Levis may be missing a top target as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as questionable with a toe injury. He was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday, but didn’t practice on Wednesday.

#Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins did not practice today with a toe injury and is questionable for Thursday night's game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/kCwBLERRqI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Hopkins has played in all seven games this season. He has 504 yards on 31 receptions with three touchdowns. Hopkins has easily been the best wide receiver for the Titans this year, ahead of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and his 201 yards on 17 receptions. Hopkins is coming off his best game of the season. He only had four receptions but had 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Hopkins is a risky play, given his lack of practice participation ahead of the game. Still, if he is active, it is hard to look past his rapport with Levis in his debut. I’d start Hopkins in 12-team leagues or bigger. You might be able to find someone slightly more consistent in smaller leagues.