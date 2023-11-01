Daniel Jones at full strength ahead of Week 9 vs. Raiders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is reportedly at full health ahead of the Giants’ Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones has been out since early October after he injured his neck, and backup Tyrod Taylor has been filling in for him. However, Taylor suffered an injury of his own last week, which makes the timing of Jones’ return all the more important.

Jones is expected to start this week and has no limitations.

Brian Daboll: No limitations on Daniel Jones. He is good to go.



Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal likely limited today, but they have a chance to play Sunday.



Darren Waller will not practice with hamstring. Wan'Dale Robinson knee maintenance.



Tyrod Taylor meeting with docs. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 1, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Frankly, Jones’ return does not spell optimism for fantasy managers of Giants players. Jones has thrown just two touchdowns along with six interceptions this year, and has finished three games with under 200 passing yards. This might be the week to bench your NYG receivers — although, they are going up against a Raiders team that recently fired its head coach and general manager.

Saquon Barkley is probably the best fantasy bet on this team for this week as a running back.