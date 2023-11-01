Darren Waller not practicing ahead of Week 9 vs. Raiders

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Giants’ Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Waller is dealing with a hamstring injury. He played last week despite being listed as questionable and finished the day with one reception for four yards — oddly enough, leading the team in that regard.

Brian Daboll: No limitations on Daniel Jones. He is good to go.



Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal likely limited today, but they have a chance to play Sunday.



Darren Waller will not practice with hamstring. Wan'Dale Robinson knee maintenance.



Tyrod Taylor meeting with docs. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 1, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

If Waller misses this week’s game against the Raiders, we can expect to see an uptick in action for several wide receivers on the team, including Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson. Waller’s backup is Daniel Bellinger, who may also see some targets.

However, keep in mind that Daniel Jones is returning to the field as the starter after missing several weeks with a neck injury. Backup Tyrod Taylor was somewhat more effective than Jones when he was starting, so take a look back at the Giants’ receiving stats from September before deciding who to start this week.