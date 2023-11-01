Deshaun Watson practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 9 vs. Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Browns haven’t had starting quarterback Deshaun Watson play a full game since Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury but is back at practice on Wednesday. The expectation is that he will be limited in action as Cleveland eases him back into a full workload.

The Browns did not list Deshaun Watson among the four non-participants on their pre-practice injury report, so we can assume he’ll be a limited participant. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 1, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Watson has played in only three full games this year. He tried to play in Week 7 but finished 1-of-5 passing for only five yards after it was clear he wasn’t 100%. On the season, Watson has thrown for only 683 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He is not the dual-threat quarterback he used to be. He has added 83 yards and another score on 15 carries.

The Cardinals allow the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Watson has the good matchup, but based on his last start I’d still bench him this week so you don’t risk his playing a quarter and sitting the rest of the way.