Josh Allen limited ahead of Week 9 vs. Bengals

We break down the news that Josh Allen has a shoulder injury. What it means for Week 9 and beyond.

By Grace McDermott
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

Update, Wednesday: Allen did not practice on Wednesday as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is limited with a shoulder injury ahead of the Bills’ Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He sustained the injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

It would be surprising if Allen missed the game with this shoulder injury and appears that he plans to play on Sunday night. However, if the injury worsens, we can expect to see backup Kyle Allen fill in for Josh Allen. This is Kyle Allen’s first year with the Bills, and while he’s taken a few snaps, he has not attempted a pass this year. That would be fairly disastrous for the Bills as they face a top AFC opponent.

If Allen is still limited, we can expect to see an increase in rushing attempts from James Cook and Latavius Murray. Check back here for more injury updates.

