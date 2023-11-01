Josh Allen limited ahead of Week 9 vs. Bengals

Update, Wednesday: Allen did not practice on Wednesday as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is limited with a shoulder injury ahead of the Bills’ Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He sustained the injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Josh Allen says he was talking with training staff and have focused on having a plan with the shoulder. Took it easy today and doesn’t want to be sore for Sunday. It’s hard when it’s the throwing shoulder, he said. He mentioned some discomfort and hated not practicing but knows… — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 1, 2023

Allen says he hates not practicing and wants to be out there with his teammates but knows being limited today was probably the best thing for him #Bills — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) November 1, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

It would be surprising if Allen missed the game with this shoulder injury and appears that he plans to play on Sunday night. However, if the injury worsens, we can expect to see backup Kyle Allen fill in for Josh Allen. This is Kyle Allen’s first year with the Bills, and while he’s taken a few snaps, he has not attempted a pass this year. That would be fairly disastrous for the Bills as they face a top AFC opponent.

If Allen is still limited, we can expect to see an increase in rushing attempts from James Cook and Latavius Murray. Check back here for more injury updates.