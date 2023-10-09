Texans WR Tank Dell placed in concussion protocol ahead of Week 6

Houston Texans rookie WR Tank Dell was placed into the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday ahead of Week 6 vs. the New Orleans Saints. Dell was forced to leave the Texans’ 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 on Sunday after making a great catch but hitting the turf hard on his helmet. Dell finished the game with three catches on four targets for 57 yards.

Fantasy football impact: Texans WR Tank Dell

With Dell in protocol, it’s likely a day-to-day thing for Week 6. If Dell can clear protocol before Thursday-Friday, he could be on track to play vs. the Saints. If not, we could see a questionable/doubtful designation and Dell ultimately missing the game.

If Dell is sidelined, Nico Collins and Robert Woods will operate as the top-2 wideouts for the Texans. Someone to keep an eye on is John Metchie III, who has gotten limited snaps in his return in 2023 after missing all last season. Metchie could see more snaps and targets if Dell is sidelined.