Colts QB Anthony Richardson expected to miss ‘some time’ with shoulder injury

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson was forced to exit Week 5’s win over the Tennessee Titans early due to a shoulder injury. Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday that Richardson is expected to “miss some time” due to a sprained AC joint. As a result, QB Gardner Minshew will start moving forward. The Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a big AFC South matchup in Week 6 on Sunday. Let’s go over the fantasy football impact of Richardson’s injury.

Fantasy football impact: Anthony Richardson injury

Minshew played well in Richardson’s absence during Week 5, throwing for 155 yards on 11/14 passing. The Colts, again, leaned heavily on RB Zack Moss, who still led the backfield despite RB Jonathan Taylor returning from injured reserve. We should expect Taylor to get more work as the season progresses and he gets up to speed. With Richardson sidelined, the Colts should lean on the run game with two capable backs.

The passing game could also improve with Minshew under center. Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs appear to be the top two wideouts for Indy this season. Downs had a great game in Week 5 with six catches on six targets for 97 yards. Through four games, Richardson had a sub-60 percent completion percentage and a QB rating under 90, which isn’t exactly tearing the League up. Minshew brings a steady presence in the passing game and the Colts’ offense could be more balanced.