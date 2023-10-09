Aaron Jones is INACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Raiders

The Green Bay Packers head into Las Vegas with a 2-2 record, hoping to stay above .500 against the 1-3 Raiders. They will need to get that done without running back Aaron Jones this Monday night, as he has been officially ruled inactive due to a lingering hamstring injury.

For MNF: #Packers RB Aaron Jones is officially inactive. #Packers WR Davante Adams is officially active. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

Jones missed Week 2 and Week 3 due to the injury but did return last week against the Lions, unfortunately, he ended up playing only 18 snaps. He obviously wasn’t 100 percent and was limited all week in practice. The Packers do have their bye next week (Week 6), which made sitting Jones even more appetizing, as he will get a big chunk of time to rest his hamstring now.

A.J. Dillon is his direct backup and will again get the start, but he has been below average for fantasy and real-life football. He has 44 carries for 118 yards and no touchdowns, which comes out to a paltry 2.7 yards per carry. He’s only seen five targets, catching three for 25 yards and dropping one.

Patrick Taylor has signed with the team from the practice squad and will back up Dillon. He isn’t worth a fantasy start unless you were relying on Jones and have no other viable backs to slot in.