Raiders WR Davante Adams active for Week 5 MNF vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams is officially active for Week 5 on Monday Night Football vs. his former team the Green Bay Packers. Adams entered the game questionable to play due to a shoulder injury. Let’s go over the fantasy football and betting impact of Adams being active.

Fantasy football impact

Adams is going to play but he’ll have a tough matchup vs. Packers top CB Jaire Alexander, who had missed the past two games due to a back injury. Alexander should shadow Adams for most of the evening. Still, Adams is getting a heavy amount of target volume and QB Jimmy Garoppolo is good to go after missing Week 4 vs. the Chargers with a concussion. So Adams is good to roll out in all formats as you normally would. We’ll see if the shoulder holds him back at all but he should be fine.

Betting impact

The Packers are underdogs on the road but have done a good job covering spreads in those situations since Matt LaFleur became head coach. Jordan Love is also 4-1 against the spread so far in 2023 as the starting QB. Even with Adams back, the Packers should have the edge with Alexander healthy. RB Aaron Jones isn’t expected to play for Green Bay, which hurts. But the Packers have had some time for WR Christian Watson to get healthy after he missed the first three games of the season. The line has moved to Raiders -2 with Adams expected to play. The over/under is at 45 points.