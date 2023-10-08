Vikings WR Justin Jefferson questionable to return in Week 5 vs. Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was forced to leave and head to the medical tent late in Week 5’s matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. He is being considered questionable to return to the game with a hamstring injury, per the broadcast. The Vikings are trailing by a touchdown in the fourth quarter and not having Jefferson would be a big blow.

If Jefferson is unable to return, QB Kirk Cousins should look the way of rookie Jordan Addison quite a bit. TE T.J. Hockenson is also tied with Addison with six targets this afternoon vs. K.C. Those two stand to benefit in fantasy football if Jefferson is out the rest of this game and if the top WR misses any games. K.J. Osborn is the third WR behind Jefferson and Addison and would see more snaps and route due to this injury.

Jefferson left the game with three catches for 28 yards on six targets. It was already looking like a lost week for Jefferson managers but someone with his play-making ability is always a threat to make a big play. Missing Jefferson for the fourth quarter could impact a lot of fantasy matchups this week.

If Jefferson is out long-term, look to add Osborn off the waiver wire. He should see more snaps/targets in the event Jefferson misses any games. Addison may be available via trade if you can swing it but a manager would be crazy to give him up after a Jefferson injury.