Report: Bears RB Khalil Herbert dealing with high ankle sprain from Week 5 win over Commanders

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert attempted to play through an ankle injury in the team’s Week 5 win over the Washington Commanders, and that additional work might’ve further damaged what is now being called a high ankle sprain.

I'm told #Bears RB Khalil Herbert's ankle injury is a high ankle sprain, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 8, 2023

After a slow start to the 2023 season where he was expected to take on a bigger role in this offense, Herbert had put together strong performances in back-to-back games before the injury. He’s likely to miss some time, although the exact amount will only be known once we get word on how severe the sprain is. Some players can come back within a few weeks, while others might miss more than a month.

With Herbert set to be sidelined, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer appear to be the running backs set to get work. Johnson is dealing with a concussion from Week 5 and D’Onta Foreman has been a healthy scratch, which means Homer could be in line to lead the backfield if he’s healthy. The Bears could also sign a running back, with free agent Leonard Fournette being the most notable possibility.