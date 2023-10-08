Aaron Jones injury: What status means for Week 5

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks and and is listed as questionable for their Week 5 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. Jones was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Jones’ status for this primetime showdown is truly up in the air as he continues to deal with an injury that has limited him since Week 1. He did suit up in their Thursday night loss to the Detroit Lions last Thursday, but only registered five carries for 11 yards.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

Given that this game is on a Monday, that puts fantasy managers in a tricky spot, as they’ll have to make a decision over whether or not to keep Jones in their lineups prior to Sunday’s slate of games. Given his limited availability so far this year, fantasy managers should have already cooked up contingency plans in case he can’t go.

As far as the spread goes, Las Vegas is currently a tight two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. A Green Bay cover was already enticing even with Jones’ status up in the air.