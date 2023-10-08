Davante Adams injury: What status means for Week 5

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been dealing with a shoulder injury this week and is listed as questionable for their Week 5 showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Monday. Adams did not practice on either Thursday or Friday and was listed as a limited participant for Saturday’s practice.

Multiple missed days of practice means that his status is truly up in the air for this prime time matchup. One would imagine a player of Adams’ caliber will try to give it a go no matter what, but we won’t truly know until Monday evening.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

Given that this game is on a Monday, that puts fantasy managers in a tricky spot, as they’ll have to make a decision over whether or not to keep Adams in their lineups prior to Sunday’s slate of games. If they do decide to gamble and keep him in the lineup, they should make sure they have another Raiders or Packers receiver on the roster just in case he is ruled out.

As far as the spread goes, Las Vegas is currently a tight two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. A Green Bay cover was already enticing and that would especially be the case if a game-breaker like Adams isn’t playing.