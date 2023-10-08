Tee Higgins is INACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Cincinnati’s main focus is quarterback Joe Burrow’s calf health, but that isn’t the only concerning injury. The Bengals’ offense has been stunted to begin the year, and they could have a tough time turning it around against Arizona. Wide receiver Tee Higgins wasn’t expected to play due to a rib injury and has officially been ruled out.

Higgins suffered the cracked rib injury in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He hasn’t been able to sustain production through the first month of the season, but he still has the only two receiving touchdowns for the team. Higgins has brought in 12 of his 32 targets for 129 yards and two scores. While sidelined, Burrow will lean on Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin in the passing game.