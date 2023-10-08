Josh Reynolds is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions released their inactives list ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers this afternoon and wide receiver Josh Reynolds is officially active for the game. Reynolds had been dealing with a groin injury and was listed as questionable heading into the contest. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as a full participant on Friday.

This is good news for the Lions as they’ll have one of their more reliable offensive weapons on the field for this showdown. Through four games, Reynolds has compiled 12 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns as Detroit has jumped out to a 3-1 start to the year. He was explosive in their Thursday night matchup against the Packers last week, catching three targets for 69 yards in the win. With him being active, the runway is clear for fantasy managers to include him in their lineups today.