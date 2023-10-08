Saquon Barkley is INACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Dolphins

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be out in today’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Last week, many expected Barkley to be back by now. However, he is still dealing with that high-ankle sprain, but it getting closer to returning, per Ian Rapoport.

Giants inactives:



TE Daniel Bellinger officially playing. RB Saquon Barkley officially OUT.



RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

LB Micah McFadden (ankle)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

G Shane Lemieux (groin)

DL Jordon Riley

S Gervarrius Owens — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 8, 2023

In two games, Barkley had 29 carries for 114 rushing yards and one touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. When he is on the field, the Giants are a much better team. It has been clear they could use him over the past few weeks and it will only get tougher today as they face a strong Dolphins team.

I would stay away from Giants running backs in this matchup. Wan’Dale Robinson is a guy to take a look at from this game. Daniel Jones has gotten him the ball a ton the past few weeks and he’s slowly starting to play a bigger role. He was dealing with an injury earlier in the year which is why he was playing limited snaps.