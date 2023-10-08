Jameson Williams is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is active against the Carolina Panthers. Tom Pelissero reported that Williams will play a limited role for the Lions somewhere around 20 snaps.

Williams was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy in 2022. He didn’t bet on the NFL, but made a bet inside the team facility which is not allowed. The suspension was reduced to five games which gave him the ability to play this week. In his rookie season, Williams had one reception for 41 yards and a touchdown. He was active in six games as he was recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the College Football Playoff.

It’d be smartest to keep Williams on your bench until he’s playing regular snaps. His big play ability makes him a strong option in fantasy football, but with him expected to play just 20 snaps, he won’t have as much ability as usual. Today is a Josh Reynolds breakout game in my opinion. With Amon-Ra St. Brown out, Reynolds will be the top target for Goff.