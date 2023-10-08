Javonte Williams is INACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Jets

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is inactive for today’s matchup with the New York Jets. Williams suffered an injured quad in their Week 4 win against the Denver Broncos. He shouldn’t miss any more games.

Through four games, Williams has 38 carries for 138 yards. He’s also added 11 receptions for 51 yards. It’s been surprising that Williams hasn’t found himself in the end zone yet, however the passing game is where they’ve had success. They’ve also played from behind a lot this season, so they haven’t had been able to rely on the run game.

aleel McLaughlin is the next guy up and you should add him if he’s available in your fantasy leagues. He was an undrafted free agent from Youngstown State who impressed throughout training camp. He will b a fine fill-in for Williams while he is out. Last week, Williams had seven carries for 72 yards.