Odell Beckham Jr. is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers today. This is the first time he will get to play in the big rivalry for the Ravens. Baltimore is also getting back Rashod Bateman, so the wide receiver room will be fully healthy. Beckham was out two weeks as he was treating tendonitis in his foot, per Ian Rapoport.

In two games this year, Beckham has five receptions for 66 yards. He's only play like one game and one quarter as he suffered the injury early in the Cincinnati Bengals game. Surprisingly, Beckham, Bateman, and Zay Flowers have combined for zero touchdowns this season. You have to imagine that at least one of those guys will get in the end zone this week.

I would wait on putting Beckham in your fantasy lineup. While he’s due for a breakout game, it is his first game back from injury and he’ll likely be eased in. I think he could score a touchdown, but not finish with more than 50 yards. There are just so many targets for Lamar Jackson to get the ball to and I think they’re all utilized this week.