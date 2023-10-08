Cooper Kupp is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 of the NFL Season. While they are underdogs, the Rams’ offense is expected to get a major boost. Los Angeles activated wide receiver Cooper Kupp from injured reserve, and he is ACTIVE for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

This will be the first time Kupp has taken the field since November 13, 2022. He was sidelined for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury. Kupp should be an instant boost to the Los Angeles receiving corps that has already played well without him. His last full season was one of the best ever, as he brought in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns over 18 games. Last year through nine games, he had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

Kupp will join standout rookie WR Puka Nacua at the top of the depth chart. Nacua has 39 receptions for 501 yards and a game-winning touchdown through the first four games of his career. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will now have another reliable option with Kupp’s return and he will need it Sunday against the Philly defense.