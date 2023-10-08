Jonathan Taylor is ACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is active against the Tennessee Titans today. It is hard to believe that he’s already back playing for the Colts this year. He just signed a three-year, $42 million contract which is a great step forward for them. Having Taylor on the field will really help Anthony Richardson as he continues to develop in the NFL.

Taylor dealt with an ankle injury that he suffered last season. But in a down season in 2022, Taylor had 192 carries for 861 yards and four touchdowns. It was disappointing based off the fact that he rushed for 1,811 yards the year before. He only played in 11 games last season and injuries have had a big impact on him in the past 18 months.

Zack Moss was one of the big waiver wire pickups through the first two weeks of the season. He had some breakout weeks, but now he will be back to the RB2 spot with Taylor back. If you have Moss on your roster, I would advise you to try and trade him away while the value is still high.