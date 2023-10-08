Jahmyr Gibbs is INACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is out for their matchup with the Carolina Panthers today. Fans had begged to see more of Gibbs moving forward, but those hopes will have to wait another week. Gibbs popped up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring injury. While it doesn't sound serious, this should be the only game he misses.

#CARvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/IuaqMGTkh3 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023

Gibbs has 39 carries for 179 yards this season. He also has 14 receptions for 70 yards as he’s been more featured in the passing game. Fans really want the Lions to involve him more in the offense, but what they’re doing makes sense. Why burn your rookie out early when your having success with David Montgomery. Keep Gibbs fresh until later in the season or when you need him. In the one game that Montgomery missed, Gibbs had 17 carries for 80 yards, so the talent isn't the issue.

With Gibbs out, Montgomery should have a breakout game. He was already leading the team in carries with Gibbs active, but now he’ll get even more touches. Montgomery is not available in any leagues, but for betting purposes, watch for a breakout game from Montgomery.