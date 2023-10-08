 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

The Bengals and Cardinals meet in Week 5 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 5 inactives arrive at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.

By Teddy Ricketson
Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs against Roger McCreary #21 of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bengals have ruled out linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither with a knee injury. Cincinnati has four players listed as questionable, including wide receiver Tee Higgins. He is dealing with a rib injury and is considered unlikely to play on Sunday.

The Cardinals will be without defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) and cornerback Garrett Williams (knee). Tackle Dennis Daley (ankle), G Will Hernandez (back), RB Keaontay Ingram (neck) and LB Josh Woods (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

