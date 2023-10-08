Panthers vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 8. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Panthers have ruled out guard Austin Corbett (knee), tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring). The lone player listed as questionable is cornerback Donte Jackson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Lions will be without cornerback Brian Branch (ankle) and fullback Jason Cabinda (knee). Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) and tight end James Mitchell (hamstring) are all considered doubtful. If that wasn’t enough, Detroit also has seven players listed as questionable.