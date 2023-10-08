Ravens vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North battle on Sunday, October 8. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Ravens have ruled out linebacker Odafeh Oweh (ankle) and safety Daryl Worley (shoulder). Tackle Morgan Moses is listed as doubtful due to a shoulder injury. Baltimore has five players listed as questionable including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and running back Justice Hill (foot, hamstring).

The Steelers will be without guard James Daniels (groin), TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), P Pressley Harvin (right hamstring), DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion) and T Dan Moore (knee). Linebacker Alex Highsmith is the only questionable player but is expected to play.