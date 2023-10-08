Saints vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 5

The New Orleans Saints will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 8. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Saints will be without tight end Juwan Johnson (calf), safety Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) and tackle Landon Young (hip). Among the four players listed as questionable, the biggest is quarterback Derek Carr. He is expected to play despite still dealing with an injury in his throwing shoulder.

The Patriots have yet to rule out any players but had 12 players listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Since then, cornerback Christian Gonzalez was added to IR and linebacker Matt Judon had surgery to repair a tendon in his bicep. The big names to look out for when inactives release are defensive end Trey Flowers (foot), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh).