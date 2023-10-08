Derek Carr injury: What status means for Week 5

In a bit of a surprise, Derek Carr was on the field last week for the New Orleans Saints, despite a shoulder injury that looked like it would keep him out of action. Of course, after seeing him play in that game, they might have been better off giving him a week to rest.

Carr is listed as questionable for the Saints’ Week 5 road game against the New England Patriots. The quarterback was able to throw in practice this week, however, getting in work on all three days as a limited participant. I would expect him to play this week too, but you’ll want to confirm that.

The Saints and Patriots kickoff at Noon ET on Sunday.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 5

Carr was 23-for-37 last week with just 127 yards to show for it. He didn’t have any touchdowns or interceptions, but he did lose a fumble. The Saints quarterback was struggling to get the ball deeper than a check down.

The Patriots are favored by a point here, and I’d stay with that considering Carr’s performance last week and the fact that he’s still dealing with the same shoulder injury.

As for fantasy purposes, Carr has no place in your lineup. If he can’t play, Jameis Winston would get the nod. He’d be a better option in fantasy lineups.